President receives blessings at Madu Church

President Maithripala Sirisena paid a visit. Madu Church and obtained blessings today (July 29), stated the President’s Media Division.

On arrival at the Church, he was received by Most Rev Emanuel Ferdinando, Bishop of Mannar and the management clergy of the Madu Church. The religious services were conducted by Archbishop Ranjith Cardinal Malcolm.

President Sirisena, after receiving blessings, discussed the development activities of this sacred church. A memento was presented to the President, who in turn presented a souvenir to the Church. He also exchanged pleasantries with the large gathering of devotees from different communities.