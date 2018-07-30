Two arrested with Ebony wood at Buttala

Two arrested with Ebony wood at Buttala

July 30, 2018   09:12 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Two suspects have been arrested at Buttala-Okkampitiya road while transporting a stock of Ceylon Ebony wood, commonly known as ‘Kaluwara’, in a lorry.

The arrest had been made based on a tip-off received by the Special Task Force of the Buttala Police.

The suspects had been transporting the haul from Maligawila to Monaragala area.

Police have found 111 pieces of wood expertly hidden inside the lorry and the value of the haul is estimated to be over Rs 600,000, according to the Police.

The suspects are residents of Buttala and Okkampitiya and have been transferred over to the Forest Conservation Department in Buttala for further investigations.

They are to be presented at the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories