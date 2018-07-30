Railway services to launch 48-hour strike at midnight By Charunya Rajakaruna Railway drivers, guards, controllers and Station Masters are preparing to launch a 48-hour token strike today (30). Reportedly, the strike will commence from midnight today. Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Secretary Indika Dodangoda stated that the strike is based on a few issues including the delay in the implementation of the correction of salary disparities existing in several grades of railway service.

