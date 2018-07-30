Heroin found in a house at Terrance-Dehiwala

Heroin found in a house at Terrance-Dehiwala

July 30, 2018   10:48 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Dehiwala Police officials have found heroin inside a bag in a house at Terrance area in Dehiwala, during a raid conducted by them.

They have found 886 g of heroin hidden inside the bag during the raid which was based on a received by officials of Dehiwala Police Station.

Reportedly, a foreign national female has been living as a tenant in the said house and she had not been at the house when the raid was conducted.

Dehiwala Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the suspect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories