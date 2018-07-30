Heroin found in a house at Terrance-Dehiwala

Dehiwala Police officials have found heroin inside a bag in a house at Terrance area in Dehiwala, during a raid conducted by them.

They have found 886 g of heroin hidden inside the bag during the raid which was based on a received by officials of Dehiwala Police Station.

Reportedly, a foreign national female has been living as a tenant in the said house and she had not been at the house when the raid was conducted.

Dehiwala Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the suspect.