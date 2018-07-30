A/L tuition classes banned from tomorrow until exam ends

Conducting tuition classes targeting the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination 2018 will be prohibited with effect from midnight tomorrow (31), stated the Department of Examinations.

The prohibition will be imposed from midnight tomorrow to September 01, said the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha.

Furthermore, tuition classes targeting the Grade 05 Scholarship Examination will also be banned from midnight on August 01 until the exam concludes, he stated.

Accordingly, organizing and conducting tuition classes, subject-oriented seminars and workshops, printing and distributing examination-oriented question papers,and possession of posters, banners or flyers claiming to provide mock exam questions and publicizing them via printed or electronic media will be prohibited.

Any individual or an institute who violates the aforementioned order will be charged under the Public Examinations Act, further stated the Examinations Commissioner General.