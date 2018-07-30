AG submits draft of rule against Ramanayake

-

Attorney General has submitted the draft of rule document to Supreme Court to show cause on Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake over the contempt of Court charges against him.

Two petitions were filed against the Deputy Minister by Sinhala Ravaya and retired Air Force Officer Sunil Perera alleging that the Deputy Minister vehemently insulted the reputation of the judiciary and lawyers at a press conference held on August 21.

The petitions highlighted the fact that such defamatory statements will shatter public confidence and provide a warped image of the judiciary to the people of Sri Lanka.