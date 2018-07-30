Import & Export Controller further remanded till Aug 7

Import and Export Controller of the Import and Export Department who was arrested for accepting a bribe has been further remanded till 7th of August.

The suspect had allegedly requested a bribe of Rs 200,000 from a businessman in Weligama to provide a report containing recommendations necessary to bring down two vehicles from Japan which are around 10 years old through legal channels.

He was arrested by officials of the Bribery Commission while accepting the bribe in the Thalawathugoda area.