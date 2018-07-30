Prison buses turned back due to unrest in front of Mahara prison
July 30, 2018 12:21 pm
The entrance and exit doors of the Mahara Prison have been closed off due to a protest held by the residents of the area have launched a protest in front of the prison.
As a result, the prison buses that were to take inmates to the courts had returned back to the prison.
Resident s of the area had launched this protest seeking answers as they have been facing many problems due to the close down of a 100 year old road to be replaced with an alternative route.