OIC and 3 Ingiriya Police Officers suspended over assault incident

Three police officers of Ingiriya police involved in assaulting the youths have been suspended by the Inspector General of Police.

The OIC of Ingiriya Police has also been suspended on the directive of the Police Commission, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, three police officers who were on duty at the roadblock near Poruwadanda Junction in Ingiriya on the 28th July, had assaulted two youths who were unable to establish their identity.

The assaulted youths and had been admitted to the Ingiriya Hospital and are revealed to be of the ages 20 and 27.

Following the incident, residents of the area had caused an unrest at the Ingiriya Police station accusing that the police officers had drunkenly assaulted the youths while on duty.

Accordingly, the Superintendent of Police of Panadura Police Division had deployed a team headed by the Inspector of Police of Horana Police Headquarters to investigate the incident.

The said three police officers had also been admitted to the hospitals and medical reports concluded that 2 of the officers reeked of alcohol.

A Buddhist monk had intervened to curb the unrest among the residents.

The 20 year old assaulted youth had been discharged from the hospital and the 27 year old had been transferred to the Horana Base Hospital for further treatment.