Suspect remanded over stabbing constable for preventing angry mob from torching car

July 30, 2018   01:53 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

An individual, arrested on suspicion of stabbing a police officer, who was trying to control an angry mob following a motor accident, has been remanded until August 6 by the Dambulla Magistrate Kosala Bandara Ilangasingha.

The remanded suspect, named Pradeep Weeraratna, is a resident of Pelwehera area in Dambulla.

Recently, a police constable was injured in a machete attack while the police were trying to control an enraged mob of residents that tried to set fire to a car, which was involved in an accident with a motorcycle on the Dambulla-Habarana main road.

The injured constable was later admitted to the Dambulla Hospita and the suspect had fled the area following the attack.

However, a police operation carried out secretly by a team of police officers under the Inspector of Police S.S. Herath had succeeded to arrest the suspect while hiding inside a house and produce him before the court.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist, who had been a resident of Pelwehera area, was killed in the said motor accident.

