Large-scale illicit liquor distillery raided in Chilaw

A large-scale illicit liquor distillery, which had been maintained inside the storage unit of a house located in Wilpotha area in Chilaw, was raided by the Anti-Vice Unit of the Puttalam Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Office last night (29).

A tip-off had been received by the Puttalam DIG Champika Siriwardena, regarding a stock of illicit liquor being transported in a luxury car.

Accordingly, following several days of investigation, the Puttalam District Anti-Vice Unit apprehended the said luxury car.

Five-hundred bottles of illicit liquor stored in polythene bags have been found in the car and taken into custody along with two suspects.

Based on the information received by interrogating the suspects, the officials have raided the said illicit liquor distillery.

At the time of arrest two individuals had been storing manufactured illicit liquor into plastic cans.

The officers have also apprehended 97,000 drams of Goda, 45 iron barrels, 5 copper coils, 5 gas cookers, 5 gas cylinders and a large plastic barrel used for storing water.

The Puttlam District Anti-Vice Unit has handed over the haul including the luxury car, illicit liquor and Goda to the Pallama Police to be produced before the Anamaduwa Magistrate’s Court.

The raid has been conducted under the guidance of the DIG of Puttalam Police Champika Siriwardena.