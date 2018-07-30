Customs officials launch strike action

July 30, 2018   02:58 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Customs officials attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has launched a strike action protesting the alleged assault on five customs officials by a Kuwaiti couple.

The strike has halted all clearance procedures of import cargo at the BIA, stated the Chairman of Customs Officers’ Association Lal Weerakoon.

Five customs officers had recently been hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an alleged assault by a Kuwaiti couple at the BIA when they were requested to quarantine their pet dog.

