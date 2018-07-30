Chinese national arrested attempting to bribe Mahaweli officer

A Chinese national has been arrested for attempting to bribe Rs. 20,000 the Divisional Manager of Mahaweli Divisional Office in Angunakolapelessa.

The said officer had handed over the Chinese national to the police when he and attempted to bribe the officer to obtain permission for a quarry, this morning (30).

Angunakolapelessa police has taken down statements from the Chinese national, and he is slated to be produced before the Angunakolapelessa Magistrate’s Court.