Govt. will be spineless if scared of protests  Nimal Siripala

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva advised officials to carry out waste management projects in the places approved by the Central Environmental Authority, without fearing protests.

He gave these instructions heading the Badulla District Correspondents meeting held today (30) at the Badulla District Secretariat Auditorium.

This was in regards to the protests of the public on the land selected by Meegahakivula Divisional Secretariat for the garbage disposal of the Badulla Municipal Council territory.

“Many try to sabotage development activities of the country. Only a few guide these and the public get caught to them. The government will become spineless if scared of protests”, Minister said.

There is no need for that. The projects must be carried out if the Central Environmental Authority has approved them. Otherwise the garbage issue can never be solved”, he added.