Three duty-free employees arrested smuggling foreign liquor and currency

Three employees of the Duty Free Shopping Complex of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have been arrested by Customs officials while attempting to smuggle out foreign currencies and foreign liquor.

One of the apprehended suspects is a 36-year old male living in Dehiwala and the other is a 28-year-old resident of Dangovita.

The arrested third individual is a 46 year old female living in Ruggahawila area.

The female had hidden tried to smuggle out foreign currency worth over Rs 1.2 million inside her jacket, at around 10.40 am yesterday (29).

Additionally, 06 bottles of foreign liquor worth Rs 29,034 were also uncovered by the customs officials.

According to the Customs Media Spokesperson stated that all of these are worth over Rs 1.3 million.

Following investigations, the foreign liquor was forfeited and the female was fined an amount of Rs 100,000.

The 36 year old male from Dehiwala was fined Rs 50,000 while the other was released with a warning.