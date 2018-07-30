Railway strike cancelled

Railway trade unions have decided to cancel the token strike scheduled to be launched at midnight today (30).

Railway drivers, guards, controllers and Station Masters had prepared to launch a 48-hour token strike from midnight today.

Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Secretary Indika Dodangoda stated that this was decided following an agreement reached by holding discussions with several ministers.

The strike was based on a few issues including the delay in the implementation of the correction of salary disparities existing in several grades of railway service.

The relevant ministers have agreed to notify of the take action on the matter, tomorrow (31).