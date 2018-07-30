Navy Intelligence officers arrested over abduction of 11 youths granted bail

Two Intelligence officers of Navy, remanded on the suspicion over the abduction and disappearance of eleven youths in 2008, have been released on bail under strict conditions by the order of the Colombo High Court.

The order of release on bail was issued by the Colombo High Court Judge Champa Janaki Rajaratne, after taking into consideration the petition filed by the two Navy Intelligence personnel, Kahawalage Gamini and Thushara Mendis.

Accordingly, the two suspects were released on a cash bail of Rs 100,000 and two personal bonds of Rs 500,000. The mother of one suspect and a government staff officer were ordered to be accountable as sureties for the two suspects.

The High Court Judge imposed an overseas travel ban on the two suspects and ordered to hand over their passports to the court.

They were also ordered to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the last Sunday of every month.

The High Court Judge prohibited the suspects from interfering with the investigations and pressuring the witnesses of the case and, warned them that their release on bail would be cancelled if any complaint were filed against them for violating the said orders.

The CID had arrested the two suspects on March, in connection with the abduction and disappearance of eleven youths in Colombo and suburban areas in 2008.