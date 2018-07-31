Mahinda is the most popular politician in country  Duminda

Mahinda is the most popular politician in country  Duminda

July 30, 2018   11:27 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister Duminda Dissanayake says that he also admits that the most popular politician in the country is the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He made this statement joining a public meeting held in Mihintalaya area.

He says that, 16 people, who praised President Maithripala Sirisena for 3 years and enjoyed ministerial portfolios, have now joined the opposition in the fear of losing their parliamentarian status after seeing the past LG election results.

SLFP is a party that has a President and every SLFP President had served two terms, Minister pointed out.

SLFP has the strength to make Maithripala Sirisena the President once again, he added. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories