Mahinda is the most popular politician in country  Duminda

Minister Duminda Dissanayake says that he also admits that the most popular politician in the country is the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He made this statement joining a public meeting held in Mihintalaya area.

He says that, 16 people, who praised President Maithripala Sirisena for 3 years and enjoyed ministerial portfolios, have now joined the opposition in the fear of losing their parliamentarian status after seeing the past LG election results.

SLFP is a party that has a President and every SLFP President had served two terms, Minister pointed out.

SLFP has the strength to make Maithripala Sirisena the President once again, he added.