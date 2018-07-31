Six of nine provincial councils will be void in two months  G. L. Peiris

Six out of the nine provincial councils will be void following another two months, the Chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G. L. Peiris.

According to him, the Chairman of the Election Commission is also avoiding his responsibilities regarding this issue.

Prof. G. L. Peiris made these comments at a press conference held in Colombo today (30).

Responding to a query, he said that, the statement made by the Elections Commissioner that he has nothing to do with regard to this issue and that only the parliament is able to provide a solution, is unlawful.

He further stated that a case will be filed at the High Court against the Chairman of the Election Commission with regard to the issue.

The current government is clandestinely postponing the elections and sabotaging its process, added Prof. G. L. Peiris.