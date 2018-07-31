15-hour water cut in Biyagama

15-hour water cut in Biyagama

July 31, 2018   09:00 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Water supply for several areas near the Biyagama Free Trade Zone will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. today (31), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended for Biyagama North, Siyambalape Watta, Alubovila, Delgoda, Akurumulla, Kanduboda, Ulahitiwala, Walgama, Yabaraluwa and Malwana Grama Niladhari divisions.

The water cut will be imposed on Dompe, Namaluwa, Dekatana, Narampala, Galwalagoda, Kalukondawawa and Indola Mulla Grama Niladhari divisions as well, said the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories