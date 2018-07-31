15-hour water cut in Biyagama

Water supply for several areas near the Biyagama Free Trade Zone will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. today (31), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended for Biyagama North, Siyambalape Watta, Alubovila, Delgoda, Akurumulla, Kanduboda, Ulahitiwala, Walgama, Yabaraluwa and Malwana Grama Niladhari divisions.

The water cut will be imposed on Dompe, Namaluwa, Dekatana, Narampala, Galwalagoda, Kalukondawawa and Indola Mulla Grama Niladhari divisions as well, said the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.