Two persons arrested with locally manufactured firearms

Two persons were arrested for the possession of 2 locally manufactured firearms on a raid conducted by officials of Sewanagala Police and Lahugala Special Task Force.

Reportedly, Sewanagala Police had caught the suspect at Nelumgama while Lahugala STF caught the other at Mahakalugolla area.

The suspects are resident of the respective areas they were arrested in and the motive behind the possession of these firearms has not yet been revealed.

The suspects will be produced before Embilipitiya and Siyambalanduwa Magistrates’ Courts.

Further investigations are conducted by Sewanagala Police and Mahakalugolla Police.