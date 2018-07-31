Special Party Leaders meeting to be held today

July 31, 2018   11:07 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A special Party Leaders’ meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm today (31) at the Parliamentary premises, headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

At the meeting, the Party Leaders will be informing Speaker Jayasuriya on the current political condition of the country.

Dates on which the 20th Amendment will be debated and the delay in holding the Provincial Council election will be brought to attention at the meeting.

The agenda of the Parliamentary session which will commence on August 7th will also be discussed at this meeting.

