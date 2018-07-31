A/L student arrested with narcotic pills

An Advanced Level student of a leading school in Matale has been arrested for the possession of narcotic pills named Damadol, stated the Matale police.

The preliminary investigations have revealed that this student had brought narcotic pills from Colombo and distributed them among the students.

The police have seized 240 narcotic pills in possession of the suspect.

The haul was found inside the suspect’s bag when he was searched by the police, while roaming in Raithalawela area, Matale in a suspicious manner.

The raid was conducted by the Special Raid Unit led by the OIC of Matale police, Chanka Silva.

The suspect, resident of Raithalawela area of Ukuwela in Matale, is to be produced before the Matale Court, along with the seized narcotic pills.