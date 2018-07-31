Dhammaloka Theros travel ban lifted until Sept 10

July 31, 2018   12:02 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Colombo High Court has lifted the overseas travel ban imposed on Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thero for 10 days.

Reportedly, the ban will stay lifted from today (31) to the 10th of September.

Dhammaloka Thero of Alan Mathiniyaramaya Temple in Polhengoda, who was indicted for the alleged illegal possession of an elephant calf without a valid permit, was granted permitted by High Court Judge Sampath Wijeratne to travel to London to attend Dhamma sermon activities.

It was with regard to a request made by the Thero by calling for a motion.

The High Court Judge also ordered that the court order should be passed on to the Controller of Immigration and Emigration immediately.

However, recently, Dhammaloka Thero had to disembark a flight to London as there was an issue with the date in the court order lifting the overseas travel ban against him.

