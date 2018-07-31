Monthly income of Mattala is Rs 1.2 mn while expenditure is Rs 250 mn - Patali

Monthly income of Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) is Rs 1.2 million while its expenditure estimates to Rs 250 million, claims Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka.

The Minister stated this to the media following an event at Salalankaratissa Kanishta Vidyalaya in Mathugama held to declare open its new library building established with the funds of the Ministry of Megapolis.

“Every citizen of the country had to pay Rs 800 for the Mattala Airport. The income generation of the Bandaranaike International Airport is being used for the maintenance of Mattala Airport.” said the Minister.

According to the Minister, the second airport that was supposed to be built at the BIA was taken to Mattala for personal glory and it was built without carrying out a proper feasibility study.

The Minister said that discussions are in progress between the Sri Lankan and Indian aviation authorities to determine whether the operations of the airport can be handed over to a third party while keeping its ownership to the government.

“A final decision has not been reached yet. However, the decision of the two parties will be proposed to the Cabinet for its approval and thereafter it will be open for public discussion,” the Minister said.

He points out that the public should decide whether millions of money should be wasted for the maintenance of Mattala Airport, which is built at an economically inviable location.

The Minister states that Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority will not be able to revive the Mattala airport economically for the next two decades.