Three women arrested for disrupting police duty

July 31, 2018   01:19 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Three women have been arrested for disrupting the official duty of police officers in Egoda Uyana area.

When Egoda Uyana police officers were trying to make an arrest of an individual who had been in possession of heroin, three female relatives of the suspect had reportedly interrupted the police.

Following the arrest of the said individual, the police subsequently arrested the three women under the charges of obstruction of police officers, criminal coercion and obstruction of official duty.

The four suspects will be produced before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court today (31).

