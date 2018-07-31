Private buses cause more accidents when compared to SLTB buses  Nimal Siripala

People now has to be concerned of their life safety when commuting on public transportation system, as the number of bus accidents have increased in recent times, says the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala De Silva.

Census reports of the Ministry have revealed that the buses of Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) have caused only a fewer motor accidents in comparison to the private sector buses.

Reportedly, 22,000 private sector buses and 5400 SLTB buses are commuting in the country at present.

The Minister emphasizes that it is time private sector bus drivers, conductors and bus owners heeded to this issue.

He made these comments joining a seminar held in Badulla yesterday (30), to educate the private sector bus owners of the issue.

Further commenting, the Minister stated that, private sector bus operators will be challenged in the future when the government takes steps to improve the quality of railway service.

The lack of quality in the services and the negligence of bus drivers and conductors will pose a threat to the future of the private sector bus industry, the Minister said.