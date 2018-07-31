India grants scholarships to 18 Sri Lankans to study Hindi in India

-

The Government India has granted scholarships to 18 Sri Lankans to study Hindi in India, stated the Indian High Commission issuing a press release.

The press release read, “18 Sri Lankan students have been selected to study Hindi in India availing scholarship from Govt. of India.Government of India has sponsored their visit, academic fees and local hospitality for one year in at the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan (Central Institute of Hindi), Agra.”

“H.E. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka interacted with selected students before their departure and conveyed his best wishes for their stay in India.”

“Students selected for this scholarship come from all over the island including Kandy, Hambantota, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Jaffna and Colombo. Hindi is the most popular foreign language in Sri Lanka and is being taught in almost 80 institutions including renowned Universities of Sri Lanka.”