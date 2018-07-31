Person remanded for selling heroin to 2 British ruggerites who died on tour

-

A person who sold heroin to 2 British ruggerites who dies at hospital last May has been arrested and remanded till 10th August, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Two County Durham amateur rugby players, Thomas Howard, 25, and Thomas Baty, 26, had died after taking heroin, last May.

The men had been touring Sri Lanka with Durham-based Clems Pirates RFC and had played a game against Ceylonese Rugby and Football Club (CRFC) in Colombo.

At the time Sri Lankan police said some British players went to a nightclub in Colombo after the match on May 13 and returned to their hotel.

Howard and Baty complained of breathing difficulties to the hotel management and were taken to a Hospital, where they died.

The magistrates’ court in Colombo heard that there was evidence to suggest the men had been sold the drug.