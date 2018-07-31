Person remanded for selling heroin to 2 British ruggerites who died on tour

Person remanded for selling heroin to 2 British ruggerites who died on tour

July 31, 2018   05:29 pm

-

A person who sold heroin to 2 British ruggerites who dies at hospital last May has been arrested and remanded till 10th August, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Two County Durham amateur rugby players, Thomas Howard, 25, and Thomas Baty, 26, had died after taking heroin, last May.

The men had been touring Sri Lanka with Durham-based Clems Pirates RFC and had played a game against Ceylonese Rugby and Football Club (CRFC) in Colombo.

At the time Sri Lankan police said some British players went to a nightclub in Colombo after the match on May 13 and returned to their hotel.

Howard and Baty complained of breathing difficulties to the hotel management and were taken to a Hospital, where they died.

The magistrates’ court in Colombo heard that there was evidence to suggest the men had been sold the drug.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories