Term of Presidential commission on SriLankan Airlines extended

-

A Gazette notification has been issued extending the term of the Presidential Commission to Inquiry probing SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering Ltd and Mihin Lanka by another 5 months.

The term of the Presidential Commission to inquire into allegations of large scale frauds and malpractices in SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering Ltd and Mihin Lanka was set to end on July 31.

However, it has now been extended until December 31, 2018.