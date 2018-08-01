Preferential voting should not be allowed at upcoming PC elections - PAFFREL

Preferential voting should not be allowed at upcoming PC elections - PAFFREL

August 1, 2018   09:52 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Due to the shortcomings in the political system of Sri Lanka, the new electoral system received backlash during the previous Local Government elections, says the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections Organization (PAFFREL).

Regardless of the obstacles the preferential voting system should not be allowed at the upcoming PC Elections, stated the Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi.

He made these comments at a discussion held with the Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government and Sports Faiszer Musthapha, and the election monitoring organizations.

During the discussion, Minister Faiszer Musthapha stated that corrupted and racist politicians are expecting to revert to the preferential voting system.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories