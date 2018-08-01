Heavy showers for several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, states the Meteorological Department. Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Several spells of showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 55-60 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested by the Meteorological Department to be vigilant in this regards.