Police opens fire on heroin dealers in Wellawatta

The police had opened fire on a group of heroin traffickers in Wellawatta area at around 11.40 pm last night (31), said the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

The Wellawatta police had received a tip-off regarding a group of individuals engaged in a heroin and prostitution racket using a car, in front of a hotel on the Charlemont road in Wellawatta. A police team had been, then, dispatched to the scene, in a jeep and a three-wheeler.

The car in question had crashed into the wall of the hotel at a high speed in an attempt to flee the scene on the arrival of the police.

A police constable at the scene sustained injuries after colliding with the fleeing car and had been admitted to the Colombo General Hospital afterwards, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Another constable had fired shots at the car injuring an individual when it collided with the three-wheeler carrying the police officers.

The injured suspect, allegedly the lead racketeer, is currently receiving medical treatments at the Colombo General Hospital under police surveillance.

The injured suspect (39) has been identified as Hettiarachchige Kamal Abeyrathne, a resident of Gonapola area.

It was confirmed that the suspect owned several houses in Piliyandala and Kohuwala areas, the police said.

Reportedly, the suspect had been released on bail nearly a month earlier, after being arrested and charged under the Brothel Ordinance and over possession of heroin.

The police have arrested the driver of the car who had been at the scene.

It was reported that two women had been inside the car when the incident took place.