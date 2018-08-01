Person stealing from donation box caught on CCTV

A person had been caught on CCTV camera while stealing from the donation box at Horana Raja Maha Vihara.

The person had broken and stolen from the donation box placed next to the Buddha statue at the temple and, reportedly, this theft had occurred for more than 5 times during the past 3 months.

The suspect has not been arrested as of yet and the Horana Police have commenced investigations in search of the suspect.

Horana Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.