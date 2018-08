Twelve high-ranking prisons officials transferred

-

The Ministry of Justice today announced that twelve high-ranking prisons officials attached to 10 prisons have been transferred with immediate effect.

Accordingly 4 Prisons Superintendents, 5 Assistant Superintendents and 3 Jailers have been ordered transferred.

Superintendent of Prisons (Special Grade) T.I. Uduwara has been transferred from Mahara Prison to Welikada Prisons while Superintendent of Prisons K. A. S. Kodituwakku has been transferred from Colombo Remand Prison to Mahara Prison.

Superintendent of Prisons M.F. Laffir has been transferred from Welikada Prison to Vavuniya Prison. Superintendent of Prisons U.B. Walisundara has been transferred from Prisons Headquarters to Watareka Prison.

Assistant Superintendent L.G. Sudath Rohana has been transferred from Badulla Prison to Anuradhapura Prison, Assistant Superintendent W.G.F. Fernando from Vavuniya Prison to Badulla Prison and L.J.M.K. Bandara from Anuradhapura to Colombo Remand Prison.

Assistant Superintendent S.V.H. Priyankara has been transferred from Watareka Prison to Weerawila Prison while W.A.D.C. Karunasekara has been transferred from Weerawila Prison to Matara Prison.

Jailer P. Vajira Abeydeera has been transferred from Magazine Prison to Welikada Prison to serve as Chief Jailer.

Jailer M.S. Mohan Karunaratne has been transferred from Welikada Prison to Prisons Headquarters while Jailer K.P.W.D. Wijekanthi has been transferred from Welikada Prison to Badulla Prison.