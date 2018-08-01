Gamperaliya will result in a regime change  Wimalaweera

August 1, 2018   12:39 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Development of the village is not the result of the ‘Gamperaliya’ program of the government but a change of governments in the near future, says MP Wimalaweera Dissanayake.

He mentioned this joining a press conference held in Ampara area, yesterday (31).

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of North Central Province S. M. Ranjith says that the SLPP, led by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is ready to struggle against the government’s agenda of dividing the country.

