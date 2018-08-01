Agrahara insurance now covers every retired state employee

August 1, 2018   03:20 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The ‘Agrahara’ medical insurance for retired government employees is currently only valid for government employees who had retired after 2016. However, Minister of Youth Affairs, Project Management and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka is working on to provide the insurance for state employees who retired even before 2016.

For the implementation of this project, an amount of Rs 50 million has been allocated by the 2018 budget proposal.

A discussion on this was held at the Temple Trees yesterday (31), led by the Minister Ratnayaka.

The National Insurance Trust Fund, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Project Management and Southern Development, will jointly implement the program with the Department of Pensions.

The specialty of the insurance scheme is that this covers all medical services and entitlement to benefits for a lifetime without an age limit.

Heart surgery at a private hospital, cancer, kidney, liver and brain surgery are covered under this insurance.

This comprehensive insurance covers a wide range of events, including access to hearing aid, eye surgery, Total Permanent Disability, as well as accidents or natural death.

