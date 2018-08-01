Current parliament is distorted  Keheliya

Current parliament is distorted  Keheliya

August 1, 2018   04:04 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The current parliament is a distorted parliament stated Joint Opposition MP Keheliya Rambukwella joining a press conference held today (01).

The distortion in the parliament has also affected the country, he added.

There has been no other government as the current who destroys national resources, according to the MP.

He says that the public should gather to end this distorted political condition and the distorted yahapalanaya.
 
Titles of the World Health Organization are given on rotation basis and not by evaluating their competency, pointed out the MP. Accordingly, the current title has been received in the same manner, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories