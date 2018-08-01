Current parliament is distorted  Keheliya

The current parliament is a distorted parliament stated Joint Opposition MP Keheliya Rambukwella joining a press conference held today (01).

The distortion in the parliament has also affected the country, he added.

There has been no other government as the current who destroys national resources, according to the MP.

He says that the public should gather to end this distorted political condition and the distorted yahapalanaya.



Titles of the World Health Organization are given on rotation basis and not by evaluating their competency, pointed out the MP. Accordingly, the current title has been received in the same manner, he added.