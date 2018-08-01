Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland arrives in SL

-

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has arrived in Sri Lanka on a four-day official visit.

Reportedly, the Secretary General and the delegates arrived from Singapore, at around 1 pm today (01.

During her visit, she will meet Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana, International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrema and other government ministers.

“The main objective of the secretary-general’s meetings will be to explore greater cooperation and collaboration in the implementation of the agreed outcomes at the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, including promoting intra-Commonwealth trade,” said the Foreign Ministry.

This will be Scotland’s first visit to the country since she assumed the office of Secretary-General in April 2016.

Discussions will also include the implementation of the “Commonwealth Blue Charter”, under which Sri Lanka holds the role of a champion country to lead the Commonwealth effort towards the restoration of mangroves.