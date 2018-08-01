Police bust extortion gang including 17-year-old girl in Athurugiriya

Three youths including a teenage girl have been arrested for extorting money and other property in Athurugiriya area by threatening people with weapons.

The arrest was made yesterday (31) while a machete and the extorted items were also taken into custody.

The police had received a complaint regarding the extortion of two Pakistani individuals, who had been terrorized and assaulted in their rented apartment located at the Leyland junction in Panagoda area, Athurugiriya.

The police have also received several other complaints regarding two youths, who had been travelling in a green coloured three-wheeler, extorting money by threatening people with sharp weapons.

Police investigations carried out with regard to these complaints have managed to apprehend the three suspects, while residing in a rented apartment Wanduramulla area in Nawagamuwa.

The female suspect (17), who had been allegedly having an illicit affair with one of the suspects, is identified as a resident of Poddala area in Galle.

The two male suspects, aged 23 and 24 years, are revealed to be a three-wheeler driver and a labourer, respectively, and are residents of Panagoda area in Homagama.

The police have managed to seize many extorted items including the three-wheeler, electronic equipment, 3 three-wheeler tires, 8 mobile phones and one projector.

Reportedly, the suspects are heroin addicts and have sold the extorted items.

Six warrants have been issued for the three suspects for not appearing before the Homagama Court with regard to the cases filed against them over theft charges.

The suspects are to be produced before the Homagama court, said the police.