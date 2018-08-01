Prison is a safe place for drug traffickers  Ranjith Madduma Bandara

Prison has become a safe place for drug traffickers to conduct their activities, says Minister of Public Administration & Management and Law & Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

Few years ago drug traffickers had relations with people connected with the government, according to him.

However, the current government is working to arrest the drug traffickers and the people they are associated with, Minister said.

These arrests didn’t happen in the previous government and if such arrests occurred, government heads come to rescue them, further said the Minister.

He made these comments addressing an event held yesterday in Colombo.

