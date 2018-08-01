Grade 5 Scholarship exam to be held on August 5

The Grade 5 scholarship is set to be held on the 5th August this year, at 3050 examination halls, states the Department of Examination.

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha stated that 355,326 candidates are facing the Grade 5 scholarship exam this year.

The exam paper consists of two parts and the 1st paper will be held for 45 minutes from 9.45 am and the 2nd paper will be held at 10.45 am and last for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Accordingly, candidates should be seated at the examination hall by 9 am, said the Commissioner General of Examinations.

He also stated that candidates are requested to should wear their Examination Number on the left side of their clothes.

In addition, parents will not be permitted to enter the examination center premises, Commissioner General further said.