I am not responsible for reinsuring Suraksha to Indian company  Akila

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that he has no responsibility with regard to the reinsurance of the Suraksha health insurance scheme to an Indian company.

He stated this today (01), responding to a question raised by a media person following an event held at Vivekananda College, Colombo.

He further commented that the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation should be questioned with regard to this issue and that nearly 4.5 million school children are benefitted from this insurance scheme.

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) had accused the Ministry of Education of obtaining a commission of Rs 100 million by reinsuring the Suraksha health insurance scheme to an Indian company.

According to CTU General Secretary Joseph Stalin, only Rs 52 million has been disbursed from the funds worth Rs 2700 million allocated for this insurance from the national budget.

The Ministry of Education is defrauding money from the funds of this insurance since school children in the age group of 7-18 years do not contract diseases very often, he claimed speaking to reporters yesterday (31).