T-56 live ammunition found in house in Deiyandara

August 1, 2018   08:58 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A stock of T-56 live ammunition has been discovered inside a house in Deiyandara area.

Deiyandara police have seized twenty-eight T-56 type live ammunition and a magazine used for T-56 firearms, during an investigation carried out based on a tip-off received by them.

The owner of the house and her son had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The suspects are to be produced before the Deiyandara Magistrate’s Court today (01) and Deiyandara police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

