Fire breaks out in furniture factory in Kalutara

A sudden fire had broken out in a private furniture manufacturing factory in the Palpola, Manana area in Kalutara North, stated the Police.

Fire trucks of Horana, Kalutara and Bandaraga Kalutara North Police and residents of the area, in a joint effort, had managed to completely extinguish the fire.

One factory worker had sustained minor injuries and 5 others have been admitted to the Horana hospital due to breathing difficulties caused by inhaling the smoke emitted by the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed and the cost of damages has not been estimated, according to the police.

Kalutara North Police are conducting further investigations on the incident.