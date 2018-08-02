GMOA to strike again

August 1, 2018   11:51 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

If Government doesn’t effectively intervene with regard to their issues related to the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) stated that they will certainly proceed with their decision to engage in strike action as planned.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge stated this at a media briefing in held in Colombo today (01).

Doctors of GMOA had, previously, decided to launch an island-wide trade union action on August 3rd, to protest the SLSFTA and 10 other points that affect the health services industry.

