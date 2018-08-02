Laos extends on arrival visa facility to Sri Lankans

August 2, 2018   08:12 am

Lao People’s Democratic Republic has extended on arrival visa facility to Sri Lankans with effect from August 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic has confirmed that, with effect from 01 August 2018, Sri Lankan citizens holding valid travel documents could apply for visa on arrival at the international border check points of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.”  

