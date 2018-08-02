Singer killed in motorcycle accident in Chilaw

-

A person died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a lorry at Bandarawatta on the Chilaw-Colombo main road.

Chilaw Police said that the incident had occurred at around 10.00pm last night.

The deceased has been identified as Akila Shirantha Fernando, 33, a resident of Malwatta in Chilaw. He was reportedly the singer of a musical band in Chilaw.

Police said that the accident had occurred when the motorcyclist had attempted to overtake another vehicle and that he had collided head-on with an oncoming lorry.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on admission to the Chilaw General Hospital.

The lorry and its driver have been taken into custody while Chilaw Police traffic unit is conducting further investigations.