The ‘Jana Bala Sena’ anti-government protest and the public rally organized by the Joint Opposition is scheduled to take place today (02).

The protest will commence from the Lipton Roundabout at 2.00 p.m. today and the rally is scheduled to be conducted at 3.00 p.m. at the Viharamahadevi Open Air Theatre.

The protest and the public rally are organized under the theme, “Let’s dispel the incompetent, traitorous government that destroys and betrays the country.”