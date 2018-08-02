Mano Ganesan drops hint on date of PC election

Mano Ganesan drops hint on date of PC election

August 2, 2018   11:03 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Minister Mano Ganesan says that the Provincial Council Elections could be held from January 05 to 10 next year.

He stated this responding to a question raised by a media person, following the party leaders’ meeting held at the Temple Trees yesterday (01).

The meeting yesterday was held as a result of an agreement reached during the previous discussion pertaining to the upcoming Local Government Elections, which was presided over by the Prime Minister.

However, representatives from the Joint Opposition and JVP had not attended the meeting, Minister Mano Ganesan said.

 

